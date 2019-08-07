Menu
LEARN FROM THE BEST: Four-time Australian Longboard Surfing Open champion Dane Pioli will be at Kirra taking beach-goers through a workshop.
Surfing

Competitors ready for fun in surf at first Longboard Klassic

Michael Doyle
by
7th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
THE first Kirra Beach Longboard Klassic will be held at the Kirra Beach Surf Lifesaving Club this Sunday, with one focus on organisers' minds: fun.

Organisers created the event to promote the love of longboard surfing.

The one-day event will be held on Sunday and competition will begin in the morning.

Other activities are also on offer, including a workshop conducted by four-time Australian Longboard Surfing Open champion Dane Pioli.

Contest organiser Sean McKeown said not all competitors would have the proper-sized longboard, so exceptions had been made to fit in as many contestants as possible.

"A lot of the crew regularly surfing Kirra are not on recognised longboards rather they are on mini mals,” he said.

"Many have never been in a competition before.

"We wanted to include them so the decision was made to be flexible on board length.”

Surfing will conclude with a fancy dress division before the presentation at the Kirra Beach Hotel about 5pm.

Tweed Daily News

