Complaints about NBN on the rise

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot, Richmond MP Justine Elliot, local small business owner Helen Bambery and Shadow Minister for Regional Communications Stephen Jones are disappointed with the NBN rollout. Contributed

BUNGLED NBN installations are costing Northern NSW businesses time and money.

In 2016-17, there were almost 20,000 complaints about NBN faults in NSW to the Telecommunications Ombudsman, while more than 8000 complaints were made about connections.

Overall, there was a 4 per cent rise in complaints about the NBN from 2015-16.

Shadow minister for regional communications Stephen Jones and Member for Richmond Justine Elliot met with local business owners who had been negatively impacted by bungled NBN installations.

"Staying connected is vital for a business to be successful but time and time again bungled NBN installations are costing North Coast businesses,” Mr Jones said.

"As well as the financial impact of an unreliable internet connection, businesses often have to spend time dealing with issues that should be a simple fix - time that would be much better spent focusing on their work.”

The plan will establish an NBN Service Guarantee to have set regulated time frames and wholesale service standards for installations.

Has your business suffered as a result of problems with the NBN? Let us know your story by emailing letters@tweeddailynews.com.au