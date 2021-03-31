Menu
Covid testing at Albert Park, Lismore.
News

CONCERN: Confirmed COVID case may have visited Ballina pub

Aisling Brennan
31st Mar 2021 8:14 AM
Ballina residents have received messages from NSW Health, urging them to get tested if they visited a popular pub over the weekend.

A person who attended the Henry Rous Tavern, 177 River St, Ballina on Sunday March 28 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NSW Health.

Residents were sent a text message by NSW Health late Tuesday night alerting them to the positive case.

The text urged anyone who might have been at the pub on that date should get tested immediately and self-isolate until the results return.

 

NSW Health have alerted people to a possible casual contact area in Ballina.
Several testing sites have been set up across the region, and anyone who is showing any symptoms is urged to get tested.

This follows the growing cluster in Greater Brisbane, and concerns about potential cases appearing on the Gold Coast today.

Byron Bay has also been deemed a hot spot by several states, after some people with the virus travelled to the beachside town over the weekend.

More information to come.

Originally published as Concern for Ballina after confirmed COVID case may have visited pub

Lismore Northern Star

