Concerns for another quarry application in Chinderah

LAND: Tweed Shire Council has objections about an application to open a sand quarry in Chinderah. Scott Powick

TWEED Shire Council is not supporting an application to open a new sand quarry at Chinderah.

The New South Wales Government is currently assessing an application for the proposed Carbrook Sand Quarry on a block of land north of Tweed Coast Rd and adjacent to the Pacific Highway in Chinderah.

The quarry would be in operation until 2047.

However, council staff have written to the NSW Government to explain the proposed development does not meet current statutory planning provisions to protect agricultural land, impacts the visual aesthetic of the Tweed Valley and would be positioned too close to urban areas.

Mayor Katie Milne said another quarry in Chinderah would be detrimental to the surrounding farmland and housing estates.

"I don't think it's appropriate to treat Tweed as a huge big mining site,” she said.

"We're an internationally significant environment, everyone loves this place. It's not just some vast landscape that you can dig up and mine.

"It's obviously not just for our shire either, it's not just for our own needs. I don't mind quarries to service what our resources require. I think everyone should be sustainable that way.”

Cr Milne said another concern about the potential quarry was the possible traffic increase on Tweed Coast Rd.

"You can just imagine how much they're going to extract until then and there will be trucks on that road for forever and a day,” she said. "There's already a lot of activity around there even without this particular development.”

The council's submission also stated concerns over potential quarry flooding.