Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Concerns for Tatum amid bizarre video

by Fox News
14th Jul 2019 6:24 AM

 

Channing Tatum has posted a video on social media that is so strange that some fans thought he had died.

The 39-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter in which he talks about his experience using an astrology app called The Pattern and why therapy is important, Fox News reports.

But as the post started trending worldwide, people who tried to open the app found it had crashed.

Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty
Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated after nine years of marriage. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

 


According to the app's description on the App Store, it "is a social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level" after you input your birth date and time.

"How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know this stuff… I don't know if anybody should know this stuff," Tatum said in the video.


Tatum added that the app was using the same language he said while in therapy.

"I was just in therapy yesterday… yeah, I'm in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy… and I just get a notification on my phone this morning. Pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy," he explained.

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Picture: Supplied
Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Picture: Supplied

Tatum has been dating British singer Jessie J after his split with ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. He shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the film Step Up. They have one daughter together. Picture: Getty
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of the film Step Up. They have one daughter together. Picture: Getty


This story originally appeared on Fox News and is reprinted here with permission.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity channing tatum editors picks mental health social media

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    Tweed murder series being pitched to Netflix

    premium_icon Tweed murder series being pitched to Netflix

    Entertainment Cabarita and the Tweed could feature on the small screen.

    Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Police to focus on drugs at Splendour in the Grass

    News Splendour in the Grass will begin Friday at North Byron Parklands

    Murwillumbah teen to take on Ninja Warrior TV challenge

    premium_icon Murwillumbah teen to take on Ninja Warrior TV challenge

    Entertainment Tune in to see Tweed's very own Ninja Warrior on Sunday.