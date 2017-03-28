Concerns of white spot on the rise in Tweed

THE threat of white spot disease is now on the Tweed's doorstep with restrictions to the border in place to prevent the virus shifting further south.

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries announced the control zone would reach from the NSW-Queensland border to Caloundra.

While the disease does not pose a risk to people it can rip through a prawn farm in a few days and could pose a serious threat to freshwater and marine crustaceans in both farmed and wild fisheries, including crabs, lobster and yabbies.

Jane Lofthouse, Tweed Shire Council's Natural Resource Management Unit Coordinator, said council would follow the lead of fisheries after news the disease had spread from the Logan River to Morton Bay.

"The management of commercial and recreational fisheries is under the jurisdiction of NSW Department of Primary Industries - Fisheries,” she said. "Council works closely with the department in providing support, communications and other actions as directed by the department as the lead agency for these issues.”

Commercial operators have expressed fears the disease, which appears through white spots on marine life, could cause damage if it's allowed to get into local waterways.

A NSW DPI spokesperson said there was no evidence of white spot disease south of the border and that prawn farmers should follow guidelines available on its website to reduce the risk of it spreading.

"Recreational fishers are reminded that prawns intended for human consumption should never be used for bait or berley and unused prawns should never be disposed of in waterways,” the spokesperson said.

"Only use prawns labelled as bait prawns for bait.”

The Australian Government has suspended imports of uncooked prawns into Australia. Visit www.outbreak.gov.au/ or phone 1800 900 090 for information.