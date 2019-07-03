Concert celebrates history at Tweed school

AWESOME SHOW: Christine Anu performs her concert at Tweed Heads Public School during NAIDOC Week celebrations for students and parents.

AWESOME SHOW: Christine Anu performs her concert at Tweed Heads Public School during NAIDOC Week celebrations for students and parents. Scott Powick

BEFORE Jessica Mauboy delighted audiences across the globe, Christine Anu was paving the way for young indigenous female singers on the world stage.

The ARIA Award winner traded the big stage she was accustomed to for the small hall at Tweed Heads Public School on Tuesday morning.

As part of this week's NAIDOC celebrations in schools, the Queensland entertainer with heritage from the Torres Strait Islands spent more than an hour on stage in front of students and several hundred parents.

Anu mixed some of her favourite songs with stories about indigenous Australians from decades past.

The opportunity to have one of the nation's highest-profile indigenous artists to perform in a school where one in five students identify as an indigenous Australian added to the experience.

"The students were certainly entertained and they were engaged with the whole thing,” school principal Peter Nichols said.

"We have 20 per cent of our students who identify as indigenous so there was a lot of information.

"We take NAIDOC Week very seriously here and we love to do good things, so we are very happy to make the investment and make it a good experience for everyone, including our parents.”

Videos and education about NAIDOC Week were a large element of Anu's performance.

The singer spoke in her traditional languages but it was her voice that captivated the small crowd.

"I knew she was a good singer on TV but you don't realise how talented she is until you see her live,” Mr Nichols said.

NAIDOC Week will officially be celebrated next week, from July 7-14.

This year's theme is "Voice, Treaty, Truth” and is being intertwined with the UN's International Year of Indigenous Languages.