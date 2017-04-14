Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

CONDONG Bowls Club has long been a home away from home for its members and the management team is determined to not let a flood stop them from reopening their doors.

While peak floodwaters reached the top of the bar and caused immense damage throughout, including the greens, club manager Kerry Campbell said it had been a big team effort to clean up the mess, with help from Clubs NSW members including those from the Tweed Heads Bowls, Kingscliff Beach Bowls, Twin Towns and Murwillumbah Services clubs.

"In recovery mode, we've had just the most amazing support from the club industry,” Ms Campbell said.

Condong Bowls Club lost all of its stock during the floods. Contributed

"The Tweed Bowls Club sent down about 25 workers with guernseys and buckets and I swear they put us ahead probably a whole week by that one day.”

For a community that feels forgotten in the wake of the floods, Ms Campbell said it was important to get the club back up and running for members.

"Our manpower to clean this place up has been ladies and old men because all of our members live in such a small radius to this club that they lost their homes, their belongings, their cars, everything,” she said.

Muddy footprints through Condong Bowls Club as the clean-up continues after the flood. Contributed

"Normally this club, if we need something, would have people en masse and our members would come to help but they weren't here because they were too busy cleaning up their own devastation.

"They need somewhere to come to when they don't want to see the mud any more.”

While the club is awaiting an assessment from its insurance company, Ms Campbell says if all goes to plan, the club will be open by Anzac Day.