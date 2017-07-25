Condong students show resilience after flood

WAITING: Condong School students and staff are waiting to move back into their flood damaged school.

CONDONG Public School students might have lost everything in the flood but the devastation certainly hasn't dampened their spirits.

After every school building except one was destroyed by flood waters in March, students and staff relocated to Murwillumbah South Infants School while they wait to rebuild.

Condong principal Brendan Quinn said the students have handled the disruptions to their day-to-day schooling exceptionally well.

"We're lucky here at Condong all the kids are very resilient,” he said.

Condong Public School was devastated by the March floods. SCOTT POWICK

Mr Quinn said the staff had taken extra care to ensure the student's transition into the new school was treated appropriately, especially after many students and staff had personally been effected by the flood.

"Some of them have had to move completely out of their homes which were destroyed,” Mr Quinn said.

"We've had lot's of frank and open discussions, talking about feelings and learning how natural disasters can turn everyone's lives upside down.

"We've been focussing on developing goals and focusing on the positives. We've been focusing on the fact we're going to have a brand new school, new resources and new computers.”

While much work is still needed to be done on the Condong School campus, Mr Quinn said he expected the new school to open on November 20.

"It's all going rather slow but every thing's working to tight time frame,” he said.

Mr Quinn wanted to thank the hard work of his staff and the kindness of the community, near and far, that has helped during this difficult period.

"We've had community organisations support us,” he said.

"We even had school in Tasmania donate sporting goods vouchers, retired teaches are bringing in resources they don't need and Queensland donated books.”