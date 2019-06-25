Conference gets big name

HUGE BOOST: Wayne Bartholomew has announced cameraman and ocean conservation explorer Mark Taylor will speak at next year's Global Wave Conference on the Gold Coast.

NEXT year's Global Wave Conference has been given a huge international boost with addition of Mark Taylor, the Ocean X Submarine Man for David Attenborough's Blue Ocean documentary series.

Patron of GCWSR and former world champion Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew welcomed the renowned cameraman and ocean conservation explorer.

"Having Taylor as a key speaker will enhance the international credibility of the conference. His work with Attenborough's popular documentary series is well known around the world and we look forward to watching his valuable ocean conservation vision,” said Bartholomew, who will be a key speaker himself at GWC 2020.

"Next year's Global Wave Conference will bring the smartest surfing minds in the world to the Gold Coast to seek outcomes and solutions for the many issues facing ocean pollution.”

Global Wave ambassador Ellie J. Brooks is a part-time Southern Cross University student and world professional surfer.

"This is the first time Australia has hosted an international conference such as this and it is awesome that Gold Coast is the venue,” said Brooks, who is competing in next month's world women's qualifying series events in California.

"It will help focus on the problems and create global awareness of how we can reverse the plastic pollution.”

National coaches from Surfing Australia, Bede Durbidge and Kim Crane, have been confirmed in the speaker line-up, shedding light on Australia's preparation for next year's Olympic surfing in Japan.

Registration for Global Wave Conference is available on the website www.globalwaveconference2020 and is open to the public and university students seeking to submit papers and journals.

The sixth bi-annual International Ocean Conservation event will be hosted at Gold Coast Campus, Southern Cross University from the February 10-14 next year.