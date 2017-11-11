Confident Pottsville looking to top Bears

POTTSVILLE opener Jayden Hoare is hoping to continue his strong form with the bat when play resumes against Ballina Bears in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League at Seabreeze Oval today.

Knocking up a quick 67 not out before stumps last week, the player-coach piled on all but five of Pottsville's runs before play closed at 2/72.

Chasing Ballina's total of 170 all-out, Hoare is confident of Pottsville quickly collecting a further 98 runs and securing another win, weather permitting.

"I'm on 67 and we only need another 98 runs, so hopefully if we bat well enough in the first half an hour to an hour we should be in a good enough position to win the game,” Hoare said. "I'm seeing the ball pretty well at the moment, it's handy.”

Opening the season well with a good knock against Lennox in game one before rain forced a draw, Pottsville lorded it over Murwillumbah in game two, with Hoare knocking up an unbeaten 210. The right-hander, who is enjoying his seventh season with Pottsville's Seniors, is keen to keep up the winning form in the run up to Christmas.

"We're taking it game by game, week by week, but we've got a pretty good draw up until Christmas, so if we can get through without dropping a game, that puts us in a good position to have a few weeks off and come back refreshed and really hit the second half of the season hard,” he said.

Pottsville has plenty of depth in the top order with the addition of Tait Burns, who moved over from Cudgen this season.

"Cudgen are still the team to beat,” Hoare said.

Play will resume today at Seabreeze Oval at 1pm (NSW).