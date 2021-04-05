Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

COVID-related restrictions will be lifted tonight by NSW Health.

The announcement was confirmed by Dr Jeremy McAnulty in NSW Health’s daily update.

“Temporary restrictions for Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council will be lifted at 11.59pm tonight (Monday),” he said.

“However, the ending of these temporary restrictions has no impact on the self-isolation requirements for a large number of people in these areas who are close contacts.

“These people must continue to isolate for the full 14 days from their date of exposure, and get tested again at the end of this period.”

Mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory, but the health expert said NSW Health “strongly recommends” people in the Northern Rivers area wear a mask in public indoor settings.

The NSW Government reintroduced restrictions for residents of those four shires after a new COVID-19 case was recorded in Byron Bay last week, linked to a Brisbane coronavirus outbreak.

Household gatherings were limited to 30 people, venue caps returned to the four-square-metre rule and masks became mandated in retail and public transport settings last week.

NSW Health is currently treating 39 cases of COVID-19, none of them currently in ICU.

Dr McAnulty said 7973 tests were reported to 8pm Sunday statewide, a 21 per cent increase to the 6249 recorded for same time Saturday.

“Many testing clinics remain open over the Easter break, if you have any cold-like symptoms, please do not wait to get tested," he said.

“Do check online before attending as opening hours may vary.”

Dr McNaulty also said no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 were recorded in NSW in the last 24 hours up to 8pm Sunday.

“Three new cases were acquired overseas, bringing the total number of cases in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 5114,” he said.

NSW Health has administered 30,253 vaccines in the week just ended.

12,176 of them were second doses, and 18,077 were first doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW by the State Government now stands at 126,526,