Tony 'T-Rex' Williams during Manly training ahead of this week’s final against Cronulla. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Confirmed: T-Rex back from extinction

by David Riccio
10th Sep 2019 1:20 PM
THE NRL have paved the way for Manly to produce a finals hail Mary which could see Tony Williams play his first NRL game in 16 months against Cronulla on Saturday night.

The NRL has approved the Sea Eagles application for special salary cap exemption on the basis of a mass-injury crisis in their forwards.

 

Williams will be named in jumper 21 when Manly coach Des Hasler names his side at 4pm on Tuesday for the must-win elimination final against the Sharks at Lottoland.

Williams is being considered by Hasler due to injuries to Curtis Sironen, Joel Thompson, Taniela Paseka and Morgan Boyle while Marty Taupau will miss the match due to suspension and star fullback Tom Trbojevic is also gone for the season with a pectoral injury.

cronulla sharks manly sea eagles nrl rugby league tony williams t-rex
News Corp Australia

