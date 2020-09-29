Possible links between grisly animal deaths

UNLAWFUL KILLING: NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention officers are calling on the community to contact them is they have any information regarding the unlawful killing and butchering of an animal on September 12.

TWO dead pigs on the side of a rural road provided a "confronting" scene for those who first discovered them, with police saying it was not immediately obvious what the corpses were.

The State co-ordinator of the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said the domestic pigs were found beside Queensland Rd in Casino with the meat harvested from their carcasses.

Inspector Whiteside said it was not likely the pigs had been killed humanely given it happened on the side of the road, but it seemed whoever did it knew how to handle stock and knew how to butcher the animals.

He said the incident was concerning, and police were keeping an open mind over whether there were links between Sunday's incident and a similar one two weeks ago, where a cow was found butchered on a Caniaba property.

Police are investigating the incident where a cow was unlawfully killed and butchered on the morning of Sunday September 13, 2020.

Officers said a cow was killed on a property on Spring Grove Rd at Caniaba, between Lismore and Casino.

A forensic examination of the scene subsequently took place, including items left behind by the offenders.

Rural Crime Investigators from Casino are appealing for information in relation to the dumping of remains of two large domestic pigs on the Queensland Road, Casino recently.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to identify the owner of the pigs, with one of the animals showing distinct earmarks and a yellow management tag with the number "120" written on it.

Inspector Whiteside urged people not to ignore suspicious behaviour in rural settings, and to report it like any other crime to increase the chances of finding those responsible.

Any information in relation to either incident should be directed to Rural Crime Investigators at the Richmond Rural Crime Prevention Team on 02 6662 0099.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.