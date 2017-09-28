Confusion over time set to resume Sunday

MATTER OF TIME: Kristie Sauer, Ashlea Gessell and Melodie Helberg from Hello Travel Tweed City aren't looking forward to the daylight saving headache.

DAYLIGHT saving is here again and for those working in the travel business, it's a time to brush on clear communication.

When Tasmania, Victoria and NSW put their clocks forward one hour at 2am on Sunday morning, the time different really makes an impact on the border and for Hello World Marketing Manager Lindy Dennehy, it's a time when she has to make sure staff in offices from the Tweed to Palm Beach make sure there's no confusion among clients booking flights both domestically and internationally.

It's a fact widely overlooked that the NSW-Queensland border directs the Gold Coast Airport and travellers can actually land in one time and end up at the end of the runaway in a different one.

Since the terminal is located in Queensland, the airport runs on Queensland time and that can cause confusion, especially for older travellers according to Ms Dennehy.

"When booking flights to Sydney or Melbourne, our staff have to explain that due the time difference, arrivals in southern states are an hour lasters even though the flight time is the same,” she said.

"Coming up the Gold Coast is the opposite - you can leave Sydney on a 9 o'clock flight and arrive on the Gold Coast at 9.15 and for people not use to that, it can make people wonder what's going on.

"We deal with many northern NSW travellers booking international flights out of Brisbane and have to advise them of the time difference but that usually works to their advantage, getting to the airport and hour earlier than they need to be.

"However airport transfers from NSW to Brisbane and be confusing trying to arrange time for pick up to be at the international airport in time.”

And it's not just making sure there's a clear understanding of times for travellers - Ms Dennehy said that with offices on both side of the border, organising office meetings and phone hooks up can be equally as challenging at first.

"Like many businesses operating offices in the different time zones, you have to clarify which time you are talking about,” she said.

"For those of us who have been through DST previously, you work it out pretty quickly but it's newcomers to area that are the ones caught out.”

Daylight saving will last six months in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania finishing up on Sunday, April 1, 2018.