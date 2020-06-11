Menu
Conor McGregor may be freshly retired once more but he could be on hand to see the launch of Instagram sensation Mila Kuznetsova's fight career.
News

Conor McGregor to crash plus-sized model’s fighting debut

by Sam Morgan
11th Jun 2020 6:15 PM

Plus-size model Mila Kuznetsova is set for her MMA debut at an event where Conor McGregor could make an appearance following his shock retirement.

The UFC star, 31, announced last week the fight game no longer "excites" him and that he was calling it quits for the third time in four years.

Turns out he has since been invited to show up at this MMA fight in Thailand in September.

And if he did he could bump into Kuznetsova, a Miss Universe Plus Size pageant 2019 contestant with a 36M bra size, who has over 554,000 Instagram followers.

She originally intended to go into boxing but after reportedly consulting her coaches opted to target the octagon instead.

Kuznetsova will take part in an exhibition fight in Thailand organised by Russian businessman Maxim Mernes, say rt.com.

They also claim Mernes wants to see Notorious attend the evening as a VIP guest.

It's not yet clear who Kuznetsova, 32, will fight but she intends to travel to the Asian country as soon as possible to begin training.

The fight beauty recently revealed what inspired her to want to smash people in the face.

Kuznetsova told Life: "I visited the Klitschko Museum in Kyiv before the pandemic. When we defeat the coronavirus, I'll start training with a coach.

"If I succeed, I will apply for a license in Ukraine's professional boxing league [and] be eligible to make a ring debut in a couple of months.

"Oleksandr Usyk's recent fight was among the top 10 most viewed fights on YouTube in Ukraine. I'm sure to break this record during my debut fight.

"I have 550,000 followers on my Instagram page and I am sure they will be interested to see me in a boxing ring."

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Conor to crash plus-sized model's debut

