Constance Hall’s emotional husband update

Mummy blogger Constance Hall has revealed that while her husband is continuing to heal after a serious motorbike accident, doctor's have told her it's going to be a "very long road ahead".

The 36-year-old took to Facebook to share a detailed update of her partner Denim Cooke's condition, alongside a snap of herself wrapped in his arms as he lay in a neck brace on a hospital bed.

Cooke was flown to a hospital in Perth after he had a serious crash while on a motorbike ride with a friend.

In her post on Wednesday, Hall said he has now been transferred from intensive care to the trauma ward, and will soon move to a long-term rehabilitation centre.

Constance Hall shares an emotional post on Facebook on her husband Denim Cooke’s condition after he was involved in a serious motorbike accident two weeks ago. Picture: Facebook/ConstanceHall

"Denz's body is continuing to heal, all the doctors can tell me is 'it's going to be a very long road'. So that's all I can repeat to people," she writes.

Cooke sustained serious injuries from the accident which left him with a broken back in four places, seven broken ribs, two punctured lungs, a fractured shoulder and a broken foot. He had also been in a coma.

She said that while his head took a "fairly good knock", she had initially worried he wouldn't be able to speak again, but he remains in good spirits and "you literally cannot shut him up," Hall said in her post.

"That along with the pain meds messes with his short term and long term memory quite a bit, some days it breaks me and others he literally has me and the nurses in hysterics all day."

Doctor’s have told her it’s going to be a ‘very long road ahead’ for Cooke who is currently in a trauma ward at a Perth hospital. Picture: Instagram/ConstanceHall

After two weeks dividing her time between Cooke's hospital bedside and their children back in Margaret River, Hall has decided to resume work, which she can do remotely.

"I feel a little deflated without it. And need to be strong and happy for Denz with something else to focus on," the popular parenting blogger told her more than one million Facebook followers.

This includes the release of her Queen The Label's line of elastic-back buckled belts on Thursday.

Hall said she is still getting a lot of GoFundMe page requests, adding that she "can't emphasise enough that we definitely do not want your charity".

"Of course I've considered the financial stresses that this could put us in but your previous and continued support of Queen The Label is what will get us through," she said.

"Charity in my position makes me really uncomfortable, selling you rad products that we have put a hell of a lot of time and thought into and I know you will love makes me feel great."

Hall and Cooke married in 2018. They share a son, two-year-old Raja, and co-parent Hall's four children and Cooke's two sons.

