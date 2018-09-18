Construction of Pottsville ambulance station to start soon

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard with Tweed MP Geoff Provest at the announcement of the new ambulance station site at Pottsville earlier this year.

A NEW ambulance station to serve the southern end of the Tweed Coast is a step closer to fruition after a local construction company was awarded the job.

Work will begin as early as next month after the NSW Government announced today it had awarded the job tender to local company Hutchinson Builders.

The $5.9 million purpose-built station will be at 1128 Pottsville Rd, on the southern side of the road, between the first entrance to the Seabreeze Estate and Coronation Drive.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the station had been designed with input from local paramedics and will include internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, logistics and storage areas, relief accommodation, staff parking, plus a delivery and loading bay.

"This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government's election commitment to build a new ambulance station at Pottsville as part of the $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program” Mr Provest said.

"The NSW Government is investing in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to support the clinical capability of our highly trained paramedics.”

NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard with State Member Geoff Provest inspect the site of the new Pottsville Ambulance station. Scott Powick

Mr Provest said the new facility will provide paramedics with fit-for-purpose infrastructure to better meet the current and future demand for mobile emergency medical care in the southern end of Tweed Shire.

Works are expected to begin on-site by the end of October 2018.