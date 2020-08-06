Menu
Progress photos of the Tweed Valley Hospital site
Contract awarded for major North Coast project

Jessica Lamb
6th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A TWEED-based business has won one of the final contracts to deliver early works on a major project in the region.

More jobs are set to be created as civil construction business CD Excavations continues on the new $673.2 million Tweed Valley Hospital development.

The company has already completed roadworks and initial site preparation.

Main construction works are expected to start by the end of the year, following the award of the main works contract.

CD Excavations’ Craig Wills said getting the contract is a huge vote of confidence in the local construction industry.

“Already, we’ve put on 30 workers at Kingscliff. These workers take great pride in helping to build a hospital that will be there for them, their children and their grandchildren – for generations in the Tweed,” he said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the early works were literally building the foundations of what is the largest health capital investment in regional NSW history.

Tweed Daily News

