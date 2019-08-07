Controlled fire in Pottsville today

Residents and motorists are being warned a 3.2 hectare area at the Pottsville Environment Park will be subject to a controlled burn from 10am today

NSW RURAL Fire Service will be conducting a burn in Pottsville this morning.

Residents and motorists are being warned a 3.2 hectare area at the Pottsville Environment Park will be subject to a controlled burn from 10am today.

The burn will happen in the area of the Korora Parkway.

"This controlled burn will help protect properties and assets in the Seabreeze Estate area, and help

firefighters to control any future bush fires that may impact upon the Pottsville Environmental Park," spokesman Aaron Howard said.

Mr Howard advises local residents to take appropriate precautions during the hazard reduction operation.

"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clothes lines and making

sure pets are kept in a protected area," he said.



"Smoke will also be highly visible to people in the Pottsville and Tweed Coast area whilst the burn is

being conducted.

"If you are in the area, please only call Triple Zero (000) should you see any unattended fire in and around the Environmental Park."



Pottsville Environmental Centre will be closed to the public while the burn is being undertaken and until

the area is deemed safe.