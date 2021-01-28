Menu
A 16-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion at Birtinya is advertised for rent for $1250 a week. Picture: John McCutcheon
Property

Controversial 16-bed waterfront mansion renting for $1250

Tegan Annett
28th Jan 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:38 AM
A 16-bedroom home is advertised for rent for $1250 a week after being at the centre of a court dispute involving the owner and Sunshine Coast Council.

The three-storey Birtinya home was the subject of a Planning and Environment Court dispute after the council argued it was a development offence to use the property as an accommodation building.

Owner Michael Gavin claimed the home was built for his extended family, but within months of it being built neighbours noticed new residents moving in.

A 16-bedroom home at 9 Fortitude Place is up for rent for $1250 per week.
Individual rooms were advertised on shared accommodation and real estate websites for $220 a week.

In December Judge Glen Cash found in favour of the council and ordered Mr Gavin pay the council's costs, no longer rent rooms out and make changes to the home's structure.

Minyama agency Elite Lifestyle Properties has listed the entire home for rent for $1250 a week.

A 16-bedroom home at 9 Fortitude Place is up for rent for $1250 a week.
"Light filled, spacious and airy, the 16 ensuited rooms can be easily customised to suit the needs of your family and guests whether it be a study, media, family room, playroom or gym," the advertisement said.

It said the home would suit someone wanting to combine their extended family under the one roof, with separate living and entertainment zones and bedrooms and ensuites on each floor.

It is one of 46 properties listed for rent on realestate.com.au in the Sunshine Coast for more than $1000.

