Controversial telco development application approved

A new mobile phone tower to be built at this site in Banora Point has raised fears over the safety of young children. Rick Koenig

AFTER a heated debate, a development application for an upgrade to the telecommunications facility in Banora Point has been approved by Tweed Shire Council.

Approval at Thursday night's meeting will mean a tower and antenna with the overall height of 35m will be installed along with five new radiocommunication dishes at 47 Terranora Rd.

It is the same site as the existing telco infrastructure, on top of the council's water tower, that will be relocated to the new tower.

At the council's December 5 meeting, the application was deferred to get a response from the Department of Education regarding the reasoning behind their policy on mobile telecommunications as well as from Minister for Planning Robert Stokes.

In December councillors also requested more details about other potential sites. The current facility on the reservoir operates under a co-location agreement between Vodafone, Optus, and Telstra.

In a report to council the alternate sites investigated were discounted "mainly on the basis of not meeting or only partly meeting the required coverage area".

The proposal requires the removal of two trees.

In October 2017, when the proposed DA was advertised, the proponent received 23 written submissions and a petition with over 100 signatures that raised issued with potential impact on visual amenity, health concerns the impact on property values.

Since that time, the height of the proposed tower was reduced by six metres.

During the meeting, Cr Pryce Allsop spoke in support of the application as he did not want to create blackspots in the area. Cr Chris Cherry said she did not support the application as the community had expressed their fear of harm for children attending a nearby Banora Point State School and two childcare centres.

A representative from the telco in the public gallery when asked, said it would not have 5G as that required completely different technology.

Mayor Katie Milne said the council should stick by its own policy that requires a community meeting by the telco for a better consultation process.

Cr Cooper said he thought the telco did not have to hold a public meeting as there was no change in location and no change to the amount of radiation.

He thought that it was unfair on other residents of Banora Point if the tower was not approved. He said three towers would be required to be installed elsewhere to do the same job.

Mayor Milne moved an alternate motion that the council requests the telco to conduct a community meeting and provide a report of the meeting to council.

The mayor's ammendment lost 4-2. Mayor Milne and Cr Cherry voted for.

The DA was approved 5-2, Cr Cherry and Mayor Milne voted against.