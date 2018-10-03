Convenience is key at South Tweed for property buyers

PROPERTY: Tweed Heads South is the perfect place to buy.

IF CONVIENCE is what you're after, then look no further than Tweed Heads South.

Historically known for its popularity among retirees, this affordable suburb is quickly becoming a top spot for families.

DJ Stringer principal David Stringer said Tweed Heads South had a lot to offer.

"The Tweed was always known for being a retirees haven but it's becoming a very affordable place for families,” Mr Stinger said.

"One of the main things to establish is the close proximity it offers to the Southern Gold Coast and it is only five minutes away from Coolangatta beaches.

"It's also within close proximity to two shopping centres and a number of schools which makes it the perfect spot for families.

"Convenience is the key for Tweed Heads South, with easy access to the M1 and only 40 minutes from Byron Bay.

"It's also close to sporting fields, big netball areas and swimming pools.

"There's a lot of young families and that goes for both rentals and home owners.

"The market is very strong, it doesn't matter what it is because it's an affordable area. There's first home owners to retires living there.

"Affordability is the key and the suburb is surrounded by convenience for all ages.”

HOME: This property at 90 Blundell Blvd, Tweed Heads South sold for $495,000 by DJ Stringer.

Fast facts

Median property price:

House to buy $527,500

House to rent $525

Unit to buy $363,000

Unit to rent $386

Change in median sales price in the:

Past three months = 1.0 per cent

12 months = 4.0 per cent

3 years = 35.3 per cent

5 years = 44.0 per cent

Annually (10 years) = 2.2 per cent

Average number of days on the market is 35 days, while the average hold period is 11.5 years.