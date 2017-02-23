Convoy to go ahead amid protests by conservationists

Pottsville Men's Shed supporters gather to throw their support behind the current application for building at Black Rocks.

POTTSVILLE residents will push ahead with their plan to stage a community march in support of a Men's Shed relocating to Black Rocks, despite calls for a change of destination venue by activists claiming it will disturb koalas.

Hundreds of residents are expected to gather at Pottsville Beach Primary School at 9.30am on Sunday before either walking or driving to Black Rocks Sports Field as part of a community show of support for the Pottsville and District Men's Shed.

The event, planned weeks ago, is the culmination of growing community frustration at Tweed Shire Council over its deferring of a decision to grant a five-year temporary licence for the Men's Shed to set up shop on the southern edge of the sports field at Black Rocks.

The delay was caused after koala activists raised concerns about the impact the shed would have on the nearby koala population.

But growing anger in the community saw Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes change his decision and throw his support behind the Men's Shed, with councillors set to vote on the licence again on March 16.

Black Rocks resident Matthew France, Pottsville Men's Shed president Michael Ryan and Tweed Councillor Reece Byrnes at the Black Rocks sports field. Nikki Todd

Activists, led by David Norris of the Threatened Species Conservation Society who is also a resident of Black Rocks, are now lobbying to have the final destination of the convoy changed, saying the noise from the gathering would disturb koalas in their breeding season.

"The Threatened Species Conservation Society have requested that they cancel entry into the sports field in order to minimise disturbance to resident koalas during their breeding season,” Mr Norris said.

"This request is based on threatening processes identified in the Black Rocks by the Sea Koala Plan of Management for koalas residing in the bushland adjacent to the sports field and access road.”

Mr Norris urged the PDMS to work with koala groups and comply with this request.

Lori Scinto, David Norris, Lyn Dickinson and Lorraine Cobcroft don't want the Pottsville Men's Shed to be built at Black Rocks sports oval. Aisling Brennan

But Pottsville resident Penny Hockings, who is helping to coordinate the convoy, said the final destination would not be moved.

Ms Hockings, who stressed it was the community organising the march not the PDMS, said access to the sports field went further than just the Men's Shed.

"While the relocation of the Men's Shed to Black Rocks Sports Field is certainly one of the reasons for the Convoy of Support, the issue is also the inability of the community to use their community sports field,” Ms Hockings said.

"I will clearly state up front that the convoy is proceeding as planned. The community is extremely passionate about these causes and will not be silenced any longer.

"I am aware Mayor (Katie) Milne suggested relocation of the end destination to (another) sports field in Pottsville however, with all due respect, it defeats the purpose when Black Rocks Sports Field is the issue at the heart of the convoy. It is a community sports field and as such the community have a right to utilise it.”

Ms Hockings stressed the convoy was "not a protest, demonstration or rally” and would not have any speakers, electrical equipment or entertainment.

"It is purely a gathering of the community for a chat,” she said.

"No different to a sporting organisation holding a carnival on the Black Rocks Sports Field. Actually, it is probably significantly quieter.”

In response to complaints, Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said "freedom of association is a fundamental right implied within Australian law and helps to provide a strong and robust democracy”.

He said the Black Rocks sport fields was "community land, which is open and accessible for community use” and council had no jurisdiction to restrict access.

"The only time sports fields are closed is due to wet weather and during these times the fields are still accessible to the general community, just not available for organised sport,” he said.

The convoy on Sunday is expected to begin with walkers from Pottsville Beach Primary School, followed by cars for those unable to walk the distance at 10am.