Cooking up support and inclusion on the Tweed

Daniel McKenzie
| 15th May 2017 4:06 PM
Back: Julia Larsen, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Alex Bruce and NSW Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams join (from left) Brianna Hamnet, Mitch Raimund and Nathan Johnson for morning tea at The Cottage, Kingscliff.
Back: Julia Larsen, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Alex Bruce and NSW Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams join (from left) Brianna Hamnet, Mitch Raimund and Nathan Johnson for morning tea at The Cottage, Kingscliff.

SOMETHING special is cooking on the Tweed and community members are set to take centre stage.

NSW Disability Services minister Ray Williams was at Lifebridge Australia's centre at The Cottage, Kingscliff on Monday to enjoy a morning tea prepared by people with disabilities who'll take part in a Let's Cook Program.

Designed to support community members with a disability engaging in positive lifestyle activities, the Let's Cook initiative will engage participants in learning the ins and outs of healthy food preparation and delivery.

"Let's Cook is an excellent initiative that supports the principles of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS),” Mr Williams said.

"Local members of the community with a disability have the opportunity to achieve their goals of learning how to cook healthy meals and understand basic food nutrition.”

The NDIS is an Australia-wide scheme to support people with permanent and significant disability which will replace the current disability support system.

The scheme is designed to fund long-term care and support for people with significant disabilities, better link the community and people with disabilities, provide information, break down stereotypes, and ensure quality assurance and best practice among service providers.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the Let's Cook Program, in conjunction with the NDIS, would promote greater freedom and inclusion for those with a disability.

"NDIS has the potential, with great organisations like Lifebridge, to give a freedom we've never had before and give (those with a disability) a greater sense of value in the community,” Mr Provest said.

Mr Provest said an extra 3400 people from the Tweed would be incorporated into disability support when the NDIS rolls-out on in the region from July 1 this year.

"Our government is working hard to make Tweed an inclusive place for people with a disability. Thank you to the staff at Lifebridge Australia for supporting us with this mission,” he said.

More information about NDIS is available on the NSW Government website.

Find out more about Lifebridge Australia and the Let's Cook Program here.

Topics:  let's cook program lifebridge australia ndis nsw disability services minister ray williams tweed mp geoff provest

Cooking up support and inclusion on the Tweed

