Coolangatta coach Nicole Graves reveals her biggest KPI

THE last time Nicole Graves and Aaron Russell were in the same room, they combined to steer Coolangatta to the 2016 QAWFL premiership.

Now they'll stand in opposing coaching boxes as they aim to remain undefeated as Coolangatta and Yeronga South Brisbane go head to head in Round 3 of the QAFLW season.

"It will be interesting to see how the two coaches go up against each other," Graves said of Russell who once coached Coolangatta.

"We don't know too much about their coaching style so it will be a good test of where we're at.

"They're a really quality opposition.

"I imagine it's going to be a close game."

In addition to remaining undefeated, Graves said one of Coolangatta's main goals for the season was providing a platform for AFLW listed players to make their way back into the senior ranks.

The Bluebirds have recently rotated Suns listed players Georgia Breward, Maddy Roberts and Sally Riley through their ranks, Riley earning a recall against the Eagles this week.

"Sally brought so much leadership and experience which was so valuable for our young group," Graves said.

"She came back and found her love for it again which was great feedback for us.

"One of our KPI's is helping these players get back to their best and get back to that level."

Graves also played down Coolangatta's early home ground dominance; the Bluebirds their next four games at home.

"I'm not one that pines too much on home ground advantage," she said.

"We're more focused on getting everything right and getting good results before every club starts getting their AFLW players back."

The Bluebirds take on the Devils tomorrow afternoon (2:30pm) at home.

In other fixtures, Bond University will take on Wilston Grange at Hickey Park tonight at 5pm.