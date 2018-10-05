Coolangatta Gold 2018: Here's what you need to know

GOOD AS GOLD: Allie Britton and Georgia Miller will be key players in this Sunday's Coolangatta Gold Long Course race.

THE biggest names in surf life saving are ready to conquer the beach at this weekend's Coolangatta Gold, and with this guide to the weekend, you should be ready to take-in all the action.

Five-time Coolangatta Gold winner and defending champion Ali Day will go for a record-equalling sixth crown in the men's competition, while key challengers such as Allie Britton and Georgia Miller will look to capitalise on the absence of defending champion Courtney Hancock in the women's event.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's event:

The basics

- All races will start and finish on Coolangatta Beach.

- For the first time ever, the Coolangatta Gold will be live-streamed on Sunday. You can view all the action from 7am on both Facebook and the big screen at the Festival Zone.

The Festival Zone, which is home to official event merchandise, games, give-aways, partner exhibits, manufacturer displays, the 28m inflatable Commando Challenge and a screening of the Coolangatta Gold movie at 12pm on Saturday, is located in front of the Coolangatta SLSC clubhouse.

- The best place for viewing transitions for the long course is Burleigh Beach.

Saturday key times

6.30am - Short Course athlete marshalling commences at Coolangatta

7.20am - All ready for start of racing

7.30am - First waves start: Open Male category followed by Open Female

10am - Short Course Open presentations

10.30am - Short Course Individual and Teams presentations

Sunday key times

6.30am - Long Course athlete marshalling commences at Coolangatta

7.20am - All ready for start of racing

7.30am - First waves start: Open Male category followed by Open Female

12pm - Long Course Elite presentations

12.30pm - Long Course Individual and Teams presentations

Short Course details

Ski - 10.5km - Coolangatta to Tugun, return to Coolangatta

Swim - 2km - Coolangatta to Haig St, Kirra, return to Coolangatta

Board - 3km - Coolangatta to North Kirra, return to Coolangatta

Run - 5.5km - Coolangatta to Mills St, Tugun, return to Coolangatta

Long Course details

Ski - 23km - Coolangatta to Miami via Anne Ave, Broadbeach

Run - 2.1km - Miami to Burleigh

Swim - 3.5km - Burleigh to Burleigh (loop)

Board - 6.1km - Burleigh to Currumbin (south side of Currumbin rock)

Run - 7.1km - Currumbin to Coolangatta

Youth challenge

- The Youth challenge will be held on Sunday, with marshalling on Coolangatta Beach commencing at 8am and first waves from 9am.

- The Youth Challenge is for competitors between Under 11 and Under 16, who will complete a total course of 1.65km.