23°
News

Coolangatta gold for South African netballers

Daniel McKenzie
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:39 PM
South African Proteas Karla Mostert, Precious Mthembu, captain Bongiwe Msomi and Erin Burger brave the wind at Coolangatta on Tuesday.
South African Proteas Karla Mostert, Precious Mthembu, captain Bongiwe Msomi and Erin Burger brave the wind at Coolangatta on Tuesday. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LESS than a year out from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, South Africa's preparations will hit top gear when they meet the world's best three sides in Australia, New Zealand and England in an upcoming Quad Series.

In camp in Coolangatta this week, the Proteas Tweed-based coach and 52 test Australian veteran Nicole Cusack is putting the side through its paces at local high schools while they bond in the sun.

The side has played a match against Queensland's men's state team, and will play a scratch match against a Queensland state league side in Coomera tonight as part of their final preparations for the Quad Series opener against New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday night.

After promising performances in the corresponding series in 2016, Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi said the side has been making serious progress, and was confident of taking it up to netball's powerhouse countries.

"We used to play against them and we'd get brushed, but in a year or two, we've really put our foot down, so when we step onto the court they can expect us to perform,” Msomi said.

"In last years Quad Series we were in all the games and lowered the scores, so this time we feel we can step up even further and that's exciting.

"We know it's going to be tough, but we're trying to crack a win amongst the best teams.”

South African netball captain Bongiwe Msomi is looking forward to taking it up to the world&#39;s best sides.
South African netball captain Bongiwe Msomi is looking forward to taking it up to the world's best sides. Scott Davis

After a breakout season in England's Netball Superleague this year with Wasps, Msomi has been signed by the Adelaide Thunderbirds for the 2018 Super Netball season, joining defender Karla Mostert (Sunshine Coast Lightning) and centre Erin Burger (Queensland Firebirds), as Proteas playing in the world's best league.

Mostert, a star in the Lightning's run to the 2017 title, said while the easier route would be collecting wins against lower-ranked countries, the Proteas' improvement would only continue by pushing the best sides like Australia.

"They (Australia) are usually very physical team and they have a lot of experience,” she said.

"They play and train week in and week out, and we don't really have that in South Africa. So they're a few steps ahead of us.

"For us, we just want improve when we're playing these games, and we want to make sure the experience is much more important for us that beating lower teams.”

While they haven't placed any expectations on an outcome for the Games, Mostert said it wasn't unrealistic for the Proteas to be playing for a medal.

"Where we began to where we are now, we've definitely felt that we've improved, and we just want to continue making sure we're better every time we play against these countries,” she said.

"It's going to be extremely hard work, but they know we're a force to be reckoned with, and they can't just go out and play against us.

"They need to prepare for that because we're giving them a run for their money.”

South Africa meet Australia in round two of the Quad Series in Canberra next Wednesday, before their final match against England in Invercargill, New Zealand on September 3.

The group phase of the Commonwealth Games netball competition will be run from April 5-12 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bongiwe msomi diamonds netball karla mostert netball netball australia proteas quad series netball south africa sport tweed sport

UPDATE: Council meeting on airport up in smoke

UPDATE: Council meeting on airport up in smoke

The rescission motion was lodged by Crs Polgase, Allsop and Owen.

VIDEO: Progressive Professor shakes up law at SCU

ALL RISE: Professor William MacNeil plays 'Billy the judge' in a moot court case at Southern Cross University on Sunday.

A FRESH approach to the oldest of university institutions is afoot.

Truck rolls over at North Tumbulgum

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash in North Tumbulgum.

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash

Water restrictions remain in place for Tweed

Water restrictions put in place for Tweed.

Salt water found in Bray Park Weir.

Local Partners

'Vote yes for our human rights': Fingal couple says equality should be non-issue

Fingal Head couple urges residents to support marriage equality in upcoming postal survey

Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

Tweed roads set for makeover

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

Position Perfect!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

Idyllic Destination, In the Heart of Coolangatta

310/99 Griffith Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM This one bedroom well-maintained apartment is located on the 3rd floor in Calypso Plaza Resort.

Spacious Family Entertainer with Stunning Views

6 St Andrews Way, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Set high on the hill in the heart of Banora Point, this solid two storey property has plenty of...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Rare Lifestyle Opportunity

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

Forget the over-inflated prices of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, this peaceful style abode, located in the exclusive enclave of Fingal Head, is much better value!

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause