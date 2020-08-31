Coolangatta Gold surf life saving event cancelled for 2020

A RACE made famous by a movie of the same name has been shelved for 2020.

The Coolangatta Gold is the latest event canned over the coronavirus pandemic.

While all non-elite categories were canned a month ago there was a slim hope the elite event would go ahead.

With border controls and restrictions still in place and any one allowed in forced to isolate for 14 days, the iconic race has been officially cancelled by Surf Life Saving Australia.

Action in the junior racing last year at the Gold.

The 41.8km race from Coolangatta to Broadbeach is one of the few which actually crosses the border and had been set down for October.

The Sydney to Gold Coast yacht race is another and that was also cancelled this month.

The Coolangatta Gold will now be replaced by a virtual race taking place over a 10-day period from October 16-25.

Queenslanders Matt Bevilacqua and Lana Rogers won last year's elite ironman and ironwoman races.