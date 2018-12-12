Coolangatta is the place for planespotting

FOR Brock Mullens, the sky's the limit when it come to pursuing his passion for aviation.

The Elanora High Year 9 student has ahead for heights and given his family heritage, it's not surprising.

Brock was born in Seattle, the home of aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and his dad actually worked at the plant so it is understandable he has a love of planes.

That passion is also part of his hobby, planespotting, and he is part of a South East Queensland aircraft photographers group capturing all manner of aircraft frequently our skies.

He was among a contingent of enthusiastic snappers who were at the Gold Coast Airport to grab shots of the latest addition to the Air New Zealand fleet, an Airbus A321neo.

"It's always exciting to takes photos of a new aircraft and the A321neo is among the latest aircraft in the world,” Brock said.

"I have been taking pictures of planes for about the past four years and in that time would have about 40,000 on my hard drive - from travels domestically and around the world.

"When ever I am at an airport, I have my camera ready to take something different.”

Brock has a number of school friends who also share the planespotting bug and keep an ear out for anything that might be coming into the Gold Coast Airport.

While there's good commaradarie among the planespotters, Brock admitted there was an element of competition as well - vying to get the best shot.

"At the Gold Coast Airport, knowing where to be and when is the key,” he said.

"The end of the runway at Tugun near the skate bowl is a great spot and along Adina Avenue at Bilinga is also pretty good.

"We were allowed out on the tarmac when the A321 came in and that was pretty cool to get close to it.”

Of all the photos he has taken of aircraft, his favourites are of 747s for two reasons - one they were built by Boeing where his dad worked and second a 747 was the aircraft that brought him to Australia.

It's not just the aircraft Brock captures on camera that have taken his interest, the 14-year-old has also started basic aviation training at Ballina to fulfil his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

Who knows, down the track, it may be Brock who is the focus of future planespotters.