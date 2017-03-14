Coolangatta naturopath creates organic nit spray

NATURALLY LIVING: Aimee Williams from Be Natural Health at Coolangatta has invented her own natural head lice treatment.

AS MORE people turn to holistic natural therapies, naturopaths like Aimee Williams are more than happy to share their tips and tricks for a better lifestyle.

Opening Be Natural Health has allowed Aimee to provide greater care for her clients, and introduce products she believes will help with their conditions, including an organic nit spray she has created.

We chat with Aimee about Be Natural Health:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

It's important to me to dedicate my energy and focus into something that I feel passionate about - helping others holistically and creating a safe space to educate and share knowledge around the simplicity of creating and maintaining a healthy, happy life. This is my drive.

Creating and running things my own way creates added pressure sometimes but I have the freedom to create, buy and sell quality products that I believe in, such as my new organic nit spray for kids.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? Daylight Saving can be a challenge being on the border of NSW & QLD. It confuses visitors to the region and disrupts business with opening hours.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The local community are really supportive and are becoming increasingly health conscious.

Also, we are seeing an increase in the number of retirees and many elderly people, who are savvy about natural products.

There is an increase in this market, which is fantastic.

What are your plans for the future?

Finding the time to create more of my own range of natural health products would be wonderful and to expand the store into a larger space with added therapy rooms and a sizable area to offer a wider range of workshops, from creating and making nutritious foods to mindfulness and meditation.

FAST FACTS

For more information about Be Natural Health, contact:

5/40 Griffith St, Coolangatta

(07) 5536 3126

benaturalhealth@hotmail.com

www.facebook.com/benaturalhealth.com.au