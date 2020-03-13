Menu
The 2020 Melanoma March at Coolangatta on Sunday has been cancelled due to the escalating impact of COVID-19 . Photo: SCOTT POWICK
News

Coolangatta’s melanoma march cancelled due to COVID-19 fears

Jodie Callcott
13th Mar 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM

DUE to the escalating impact of COVID-19 the Melanoma March at Coolangatta has been cancelled.

In a statement from Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Matthew Browne said the event was cancelled in the interest of the health and safety of all participants and attendees.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel all remaining Melanoma March events nationally," Mr Browne said.

"This includes the seven events scheduled for this weekend - Melbourne, Bunbury, Bendigo, Coolangatta, Macarthur, Mackay, and Wagga Wagga.

"This decision has not been made lightly, however protecting the health of our dedicated community members and their families who run and attend these events, many of whom are cancer patients, is paramount."

 

In a statement from Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Matthew Browne said the event was cancelled in the interest of the health and safety of all participants and attendees. Photo: SCOTT POWICK
RELATED: Kingscliff locals, where the bloody hell are ya?

He said the organisation would offer a full refund for registrations.

"We are planning to hold a virtual Melanoma March event on Sunday, 29th March, to enable our community across Australia to still come together as we have done for Melanoma March for the last 9 years.

"We will provide more detail regarding this in the coming weeks.

"My sincere apologies and thanks particularly to our volunteer committees who work tirelessly to put on their local Melanoma March events every year."

corona virus melanoma march 2020 twdcommunity twdnews
Tweed Daily News

