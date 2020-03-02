Coolangatta's perfect farewell for late Fiona Stevenson

"It's the sort of script you couldn't write even if you tried."

Those are the words of Coolangatta QAFLW coach Nicole Graves after her side came from behind in the dying seconds of their Round 1 clash against Bond University to secure a five-point win and perfectly farewell Bluebirds stalwart Fiona Stevenson who passed away from cancer in late 2019.

Down by one point with 40 seconds to go, it was the late Stevenson's best mate Lauren James who kicked quickly out of a pack and rolled through the winning goal to secure the 5.8 (38) - 5.3 (33) win at Bond on Saturday.

Lauren James celebrates after kicking the winning goal for Coolangatta against Bond. Picture: Jessy Hart

"There was just over a minute to go and I was actually heading down from the coaches' box to get around the girls and tell them how proud I was of them no matter what happened," said Graves.

"Then I think Maddy Roberts got the ball out of the middle and it was a contested ball and somehow Lauren got between three or four of them and rolled it home.

"Lauren James is one of the founders of the team and is definitely the heart of this team so it was a fitting end to Round 1.

"I'm so chuffed for the girls because we had ascendancy for most of the game but were a bit wayward in front of goal but I told the girls that these things will come as long as we keep getting it in there.

"I don't think it's ever hard to get motivated for a game against Bond."

Donning black armbands in memorial of Stevenson, Graves also lauded the effort of her senior players to stand up late in the piece and not give up when Bond kicked a late goal to give them a 33-32 lead.

Lauren James is chaired off after kicking the winning goal for Coolangatta against Bond. SUPPLIED.

"The accolade goes to the players and the way they stood up when Bond got the lead," she said.

"We have a lot of young players but it was our senior players who lead all day."

James, who was one of the Bluebirds' best, joined Casey Samuels, Uma Brennan, Sally Riley and Ahlani Eddy on the goal kicking sheet.

Grace Moodie, Alex Hamlyn, Samuels and Riley were also influential in the result while Wallis Randell, Arianna Clarke and Maddison Levi starred for Bond.

Coolangatta continue their QAFLW season this weekend against Aspley while Bond will get the chance to bounce back against the University of Queensland.