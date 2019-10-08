Cooler weather blows into shire

Pictured at Snaper Rocks at Coolangatta , (L-R) Tweed Local surfers Jaylan Barber 14 and Shania Barber 16 years getting ready for a cold change Tommorow Morning . Ph 0412879709 (they surf every morning before school ) .

POSSIBLE showers and below-average temperatures are expected across Tweed Shire by the end of the week.

The Shire experienced a balmy 28 degrees on Saturday, six degrees warmer than the predicted temperature for tomorrow.

This time last year, the region’s average temperature was 25.2 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Olenka Duma said the state could expect cooler weather with temperatures dropping between two and five degrees.

“You’re looking at around 22 degrees from Wednesday and the rest of the week,” Ms Duma said.

“Which is below average for this time of the year.”

Ms Duma said it will be dry, however, possible showers were forecast for Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

“By Friday we’re expecting showers to increase and the winds will change to south-easterly.

“There will be a cooler air mass across the state.”

During October 2018, the Tweed Heads weather station recorded 189.4mm of rain.

This month, the Shire has had 4.8mm.