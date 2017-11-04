News

Cooly kid lifts crown after all-Tweed final

Piper Harrison has taken out the women's division of the inaugural Phillip Island Pro.
by Daniel McKenzie

COOLANGATTA surfer Piper Harrison has been crowned the inaugural Phillip Island Pro Women's Champion after an all-Tweed finals' shoot-out at Summerland Bay.

Surfing with maturity beyond her years, the 16-year-old's dream run in 2017 continued after defeating rising Cabarita superstar Zahli Kelly in a tense final on Monday.

Harrison finished the final with a heat total of 11.25 (out of a possible 20) while Kelly struggled to find consistent waves and finished with a 9.00 heat total.

"This is my first ever Qualifying Series win, so I'm pretty overwhelmed,” Harrison said.

"I didn't really expect to win, but I am stoked.”

Born on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Harrison relocated to the Gold Coast three years ago and believes that honing her skills in the powerful Victorian waves played a major role in the win.

"It feels like home when I come to Phillip Island. There is always waves,” Harrison said.

Kelly, still only 14, said she was pleased to make it to the final.

"The waves were super fun throughout and to finish in a right-hand point break is awesome,” she said.

"This is my second time to Phillip Island, I love coming here.”

Cabarita teen Zahli Kelly finished runner-up at the inaugural Philip Island Pro Women's QS1,000
Victoria's India Robinson and Sunshine Coast's Tarnea O'Meara rounded out the podium, finishing equal third.

