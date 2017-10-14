Cooly kids in state surfing title frame

COOLANGATTA groms are set to factor strongly in the race for junior state surfing titles this weekend on the Gold Coast.

With event one of the 2017 Queensland Grommet Titles on the Sunshine Coast all wrapped up, local stars of the future, Marlon Harrison and Lucy Tandler, will join more than 50 of Queensland's best young surfers under the age of 14 on the coast in the race for a state championship.

Harrison, the under-14 boys frontrunner, has had a huge year with some big results and will be looking to carry his competitive form through to this weekend's series finale. Also leading the chase alongside Harrison are Jet Dellit (Mount Coolum, Queensland) and Zeb Stokes (Buddina, Queensland) who had podium finishes in event one and will be looking to put the pressure on.

In the under-14 girls division, Tandler is set for a key match-up against Sunshine Coast surfer and 2016 under-12 champion Lilliana Bowrey, and Elanora's Grace Kama.

Bowrey is sitting at the top of the leaderboard after a taking the trophy home in event one after a strong display of surfing.

A key stepping stone in Surfing Queensland's development pathway, the likes of Joel Parkinson and Bede Durbidge have previously competed in the series.

"The series provides our youngest surfers with their first taste of competition at an elite state level,” said Surfing Queensland event manager Dev Lahey.

"Each year we see this event grow and the level of talent increase and we're looking forward to another successful event this weekend on the Gold Coast.”

The event runs over two days, with four individual 2017 Queensland Champions set to be crowned on Sunday.