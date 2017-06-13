Cooly Rocks On as wet weather fails to douse festival fun

RAIN didn't dampen spirits at Australia's favourite 50s and 60s nostalgia festival over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, as vintage cars, lively Elvis impersonators and colourful outfits took to Coolangatta's streets and foreshore.

Gold Coast councillor Gail O'Neill said the event was a success, despite rain washing out some events.

"I was at the festival all day Friday and Saturday and the crowds were fabulous,” she said.

"And thank God the weather held off for the parade and there was a lot of entertainment.

"Sunday they did have some outdoor entertainment which they had to move indoors and unfortunately some of the exhibitors were pulled from the foreshore for safety reasons.

"But I think overall it was good because the crowds were still around.

"We're fortunate that people come here for the festival, dedicated festival-goers who are here and staying in accommodation in the precinct. So they're not going to let rain worry them, many have been coming for years and years.”

She said more than 1000 classic cars were shown at the event, many for the first time.

Other highlights included the skating rink, live performances and the Saturday fireworks.

Organisers have promised Cooly Rocks On will return with music, dancing, cars and old-fashioned family fun on June 6-10 in 2018.