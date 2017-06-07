Cooly Rocks On's true retro playground

Emma Mason who goes by the name Rose D'Luxe gets ready for Cooly Rocks On 2017.

ADDING old to the current is nothing new for Cooly Rocks On enthusiast and Miss Rockabilly hopeful Rose D'Luxe.

Although she dons the scrubs as nurse Emma Mason by day, D'Luxe lives the vintage lifestyle 365 days a year and is synonymous with the rockabilly culture so greatly celebrated at Cooly Rocks On.

"I'm exactly the same at home every single day. This is my wardrobe, if you came into it right now that's all you see,” she said.

"It's not just a community in Australia, but it's a world wide community.”

D'luxe is reflective of a passion shared by the thousands who descend upon the Coolangatta strip to create a retro wonderland at the annual festival.

Wearing roller-skates to promote the new roller rink featured this year, D'Luxe said there was no better place to party than at Australia's premier celebration of 1950's and 60's nostalgia.

"I love coming to Cooly Rocks On because there's lots of dancing, music and it brings different generations all together,” D'Luxe said.

"It's an event I enjoy with my parents also. They fly up from Victoria, and all my friends come along, so it really brings everyone together.

"I wish it happened every weekend as we get exclusive access to bands from all over the world who come to party in the scene we all love.”

Rose D'Luxe roller skates in front of a 1965 Ford Futura at Greenmount Beach on Thursday. Roller skating is just one feature set to deliver the retro fun for Cooly Rocks On in 2017. Scott Powick

D'Luxe will contest the title of Miss Rockabilly on Sunday at the Coolangatta Sands Hotel for the second time.

The event, along with Miss Cooly Rocks On which kicks-off at the Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday, are just two popular drawcards of the five-day festival which begins today.

Beaches, parklands, shops and cafes provide the perfect backdrop for more than 1000 custom and classic cars and hot rods, outdoor music stages (main stage Queen Elizabeth Park), rock'n'roll and rockabilly bands, buskers, retro markets, and the much-loved Cooly Rocks On Street Parade.

This year's Cooly Rocks On takes the music to the streets and parks, with free rock'n'roll on outdoor stages throughout the festival precinct, while roller skating and drive-in movies against the backdrop of Jack Evans Boat Harbour cap off the fun.

For a full program, visit www.coolyrockson.com.