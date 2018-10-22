Cop assaulted with box cutter by Banora Point man

A police officer drew his gun on a Banora Point man who then threw a box cutter at him.

A police officer drew his gun on a Banora Point man who then threw a box cutter at him. Trevor Veale

A BANORA Point man who allegedly threw a box cutter at a cop who had their gun drawn on him is due to face court today.

Police said about 2.15 yesterday, a Holden Commodore was detected by highway patrol officers travelling at 180 kilometres per hours while driving south on the Pacific Highway at Yulgun.

As the car turned off to West Ballina, it was seen doing burnouts and overtaking cars over double lines.

Police then found the Commodore abandoned near the intersection of Apsley and Brampton streets at West Ballina.

The Commodore's driver was picked up by someone driving a silver Mazda that was last seen travelling along Apsley Street.

Officers began searching for the man who was later found in the shed of an Apsley Street property.

A highway patrol officer was allegedly threatened with a box cutter, causing the officer to use capsicum spray no effect.

The officer then drew his firearm.

It will be alleged the box cutter was then thrown at the officer and a struggle ensued.

The 29-year-old Banora Point man was charged with using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, assaulting police, resisting arrest, possessing a prohibited drug, have stolen goods in custody and driving while disqualified.

He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.