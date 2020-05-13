Menu
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

