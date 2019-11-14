Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female police officer is treated by paramedics after she was hit by a stolen car this morning. Picture: 7 News
A female police officer is treated by paramedics after she was hit by a stolen car this morning. Picture: 7 News
Crime

Cop hit by stolen car, suspects on the run

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Nov 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been hit by car in South Brisbane this morning.

It is understood the female police officer was hit by a car in Bouquet Street in South Brisbane just after 5am.

Paramedics treated the woman on scene for minor injuries and transported her to the Mater Hospital in a stable condition.

Police remain at the scene.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
crime on the run police stolen vehicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        premium_icon Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        Breaking NSW Ambulance are heading to a reported car and cyclist accident in Tweed Heads

        Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        premium_icon Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        News Tweed Heads teenager Sam Smith has organised a major fundraising event to support...

        When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        premium_icon When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        Council News During this time there will be some parking and traffic changes around the...

        Tweed Heads wins historic double

        Tweed Heads wins historic double

        Bowls For the first time, the same club has won the men’s and women’s four-person team...