Cop injured during arrest over suspected theft

FILE PHOTO: A woman was alleged to have become aggressive after she was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A police officer was injured when arresting a woman in Bangalow, who was suspected of theft from a nearby property.

At about 8.40pm Saturday, February 20, a 45-year-old woman from Telofa was found by police on Byron Street Bangalow.

Police had been informed the woman had allegedly stolen some property from a premises in Telofa a short time earlier.

The woman allegedly became aggressive with officers and attempted to leave, however, was prevented from doing so.

The woman was placed under arrest and due to her attempting to leave police took hold of her arm.

Police will allege the woman pulled away, and fell to the ground, kicking an officer in the leg while on the ground.

Police attempted to restrain the woman and in the process the female allegedly pinched one officer and took of the vest of another officer and kick her in the ribs.

The woman was eventually restrained.

Further inquiries by police indicated the woman was in breach of her current bail conditions.

The woman was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where she was charged with assaulting police X 2 and resisting police as well as breaching her bail.

She was refused bail to appear at the Lismore Local Court Sunday February 21.

As a result of the alleged assault, a female officer suffered a number of scratches and lacerations to her arm.