Crime

Cop offered reward for handing out most fines

by Elizabeth Henson
6th Aug 2019 9:13 AM

SA Police has launched a formal review into the actions of a senior member of the force who offered a gift card as a prize for whichever officer handed out the most fines and cautions during a road safety blitz.

Police revealed the incident occurred ahead of a traffic campaign that runs from Monday until Friday.

"A SAPOL manager recently directed an email to some staff offering an incentive to the police officer who made the greatest contribution to road safety by way of Traffic Infringement Notice Expiations or Cautions issued as a part of the current traffic operation 'Operation Fatal Distraction'," it said in a statement.

"The incentive offered was a gift card purchased by the manager from their own funds. such a practice is not SAPOL policy and is not permitted.

"The email instruction has been recalled and SAPOL staff have been advised that the advice in the email is not to be actioned and is contrary to SAPOL's policy and practices."

Police have launched a formal review into an incentive offered to officers for handing out fines and cautions.
The Advertiser understands the incentive was a $30 Coles Myer Gift Card and officers would receive four points for a fine and one point for a caution.

It is believed the officer is based on the West Coast.

Police said the matter was now "subject to a formal review".

They would not reveal what, if any, action had been taken against the officer involved.

The statement went on to stress that the practice of offering incentives for issuing fines and cautions was "not supported or condoned".

"SAPOL has no quotas for the issuing of expiation notices and never has," it read.

"Police officers dealing with breaches of the road rules have the discretion to determine the most appropriate action under the circumstances.

"This may include the issue of an expiation notice or a formal caution (warning)."

