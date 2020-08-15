Menu
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

