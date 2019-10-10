COP THAT: McKay’s swipe at Geoff Provest

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay called on Geoff Provest to “do you job” in her first visit to the region since becoming Labor’s number one

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay called on Geoff Provest to “do you job” in her first visit to the region since becoming Labor’s number one

A MAJOR swipe has been levelled at Tweed's state member over his record on police numbers in the region.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay called on Geoff Provest to "do you job" in her first visit to the region since becoming Labor's number one.

Police numbers were a major battle ground in the Tweed electorate leading up to the March 23 state election.

Then Labor candidate Craig Mitchell pledged 31 new police officers to the Tweed, a figure the new Labor leader maintains is needed.

Flanked by federal MP for Richmond, Justine Elliot and NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Adam Searle, Ms McKay made police numbers her focal issue for the region.

"We know in 2012 there were 198 officers in Tweed-Byron, we know in 2017 it was 168," she said.

"What we are saying to the state government is that you are short some 20-30 police here and that is simply unacceptable.

"We have cross border issues related to crime, we know in order to address that properly you need fully resourced police."

The NSW Liberal-National government announced nine new officers to the region earlier this year.

It was a figure scoffed at by the Labor Party, and resulted in Mrs Elliot launching a community petition for the NSW government to dispatch more officers to Tweed.

"If we are to form government, we have to win this seat of Tweed and what I want to say is that Justine Elliot as the federal member is really doing the job of the federal and the state member.

"Can I say to Geoff Provest, you are not doing your job and it takes Justine Elliot to do your job."

The petition launched today singled out Mr Provest as "neglecting" the safety of the region.

The federal Richmond MP said the police numbers in the region was one of the main issues residents raised with her and that crime in the area was "out of control".

"Locals constantly tell me their neighbourhood and streets are being targeted by criminals who see NSW as a soft touch," Mrs Elliot said.

"Unlike the Nationals I support the calls for more police because I've seen first-hand the pressure our police are under."

During a press conference outside of the Tweed Heads police station on Thursday morning, Ms McKay said the Tweed electorate would be seeing her a lot more.

"We have a Sydney-centric government and I'm worried the Gladys Berejiklian has forgotten the Tweed, so I intend to be here more often."