Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
News

Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

buncourt bundaberg court qps queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News Food is the greatest need for people in the Tweed area and charities are calling on local businesses to contribute.

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests

        Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        premium_icon Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        News Social media has changed the game on how we interact

        ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        premium_icon ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        News A Tweed nurse has given evidence to the state industrial umpire