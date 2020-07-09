Cops’ advice for grey nomads ‘stranded’ in Northern NSW

Queensland Police waving through a line of traffic at the Griffith St border check point in Coolangatta on July 9. Photo: Jessica Lamb

NORTH Coast police have been reaching out to stranded travellers who are biding their time until they are allowed through the border.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell commended his officers for being proactive in relaying information to grey nomads in the region.

While most Victorians will be barred from entering the sunshine state when the Queensland/NSW borders re-open at midday, there are some exceptions to the rules.

Victorian travellers who left their home state before NSW shut the Victorian border, can prove they are without COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in Victoria in the past 14 days will be allowed through.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell addresses the media about the impending border changes outside the Tweed Heads Police station on July 9. Photo: Jessica Lamb

But Queensland Police said proof would also be required ‒ such receipts and photos ‒ for things like accommodation and fuel purchased in NSW.

Earlier this week, Tweed Holiday Parks co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said some visitors would normally migrate to parts of Queensland for the warmer weather during the winter.

But they had ended up in Tweed after finding themselves unable to cross the border.

Mr Illingworth said there were quite a few Victorians who had left their home state more than a month ago.

Supt Roptell advised people there could be up to three-hour traffic delays at the border and if they could hold off on their travel plans for a day or two it would be best to do so.

“I accept people would have planned their trips but if there is a possibility of people delaying their trips then it will not only help the local community in Northern NSW but will help themselves,” he said.

“Because being stuck in traffic, when you are excited about going on holidays or where ever you are going, it’s not the most pleasing thing to do.

“If you are going to travel, anticipate delays, bring water, bring snacks, take pits stops, get out and walk around.

“We don’t want road rage incidents, we want everyone to get to their destination safely.”

He also urged the public to fill out new declaration forms to be displayed on their cars through border checkpoints to avoid a repeat of last Friday.

”This is the danger period for us all, we have to get through this together as a team, as a community, as a state and as a nation,” Supt Roptell said.