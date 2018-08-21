Cops are set for a ball

CHECK UP: Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Meg McArthur and nurse Andrea Job do a check-up on Tweed Byron Police District Superintendant Wayne Starling with the help of Queensland Police and the Australian Federal Police officers.

THE Tweed Byron Police District is gearing up for the inaugural Police and Community Charity Ball on August 25 at Seagulls Club.

Tweed Police Superintendant Wayne Starling said the ball would feature $20,000 in prizes and raffle items, with special experiences up for grabs such as a helicopter ride with the NSW Police Air-Wing and a boat ride with the water police.

Joined by Queensland Police and the Australian Federal Police, all funds raised from the ball will be donated to the childrens' wards of the Tweed Heads and Gold Coast hospitals.

"This is something that hasn't been done anywhere before, where apart from police duties, three police forces are coming together for a common goal,” Supt Starling said.

"We're really excited and with the assistance of the community we can really help these kids in hospital and hopefully save a life or two along the way.”

The event will be hosted by Mr Ray Hadley OAM, who will also be working as the auctioneer on the night.

Door prizes are also on offer with one lucky person set to win return flights for two adults to Fiji.

The cost of the black-tie event is $100 per person, or $800 per table of eight, with all profits being donated.

To purchase tickets visit www.stickytickets.com.au/61486. Doors will open from 5pm for a 6.30 pm start.