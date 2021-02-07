Menu
NSW ambulance in motion
Cops called to multiple stabbings at Northern Rivers farm

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2021 10:28 PM
Emergency services are currently attending a Hare Krishna property near Murwillumbah following reports of multiple stabbing incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said crews were called to the Eungella property about 9pm after initial reports there had a been a multiple stabbing.

He said upon arrival officers found the alleged offender and "another party" required medical treatment for stab wounds.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were also on scene.

More information to come.

