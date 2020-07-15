Cops claim Qld Health ‘obstructing’ manslaughter case

Sharon May Damrow is charged with manslaugher over the alleged death by neglect of her elderly father.

Police have sensationally accused Queensland Health in court of obstructing a manslaughter case where they claim a Logan woman failed to provide the necessities of life to her elderly parents, killing her father.

At yesterday's mention in court of Greenbank 43-year-old Sharon May Damrow's charges, Snr Const Michael Read said investigators had emailed Queensland Health and Logan Hospital "multiple" times seeking statements from doctors who may have been involved with the family's medical care.

Snr Const Read said the department was "not engaging with us" and labelled their delays "obstructive".

"It's been a long drawn-out process which is not desirable in achieving justice," he said.

Damrow's charges were first mentioned on November 22 last year but the offences date back as far as May 2018.

Greenbank woman Sharon May Damrow, 43, who is charged with manslaughter over the alleged death by neglect of her elderly father, outside Beenleigh Court House earlier this year. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

Snr Const Read revealed as many as a dozen statements were still outstanding, which means police have been unable to finalise their investigation nor the defence their instructions.

Snr Const Read threatened that if there had been no movement by the next mention in a week's time, police may seek to subpoena and cross-examine witnesses as to what they knew and when about the Damrows.

The three charges, manslaughter and failing to provide the necessities of life will be mentioned again in Court 4 of the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 21.

